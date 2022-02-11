Mikaela Shiffrin finished her first race in the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday after failing to complete her first two events this week.

Shiffrin, the three-time Olympic medalist skier, was attempting to compete in all five women's skiing events this year; she normally competes in three events.

Shiffrin did not finish in two of her best races this week: the slalom and giant slalom. Her two gold medals were previously won in these two events.

On Friday, Shiffrin redeemed herself after completing the Super-G, which is one of her new events this year. She came in ninth place, but was still grateful for the improvement.

She posted later in the day on social media with a long message expressing how she is looking on the bright side as opposed to focusing on the negatives of her performances thus far. The post included the caption, “The girl who failed... could also fly.”

Shiffrin ended the post with the sentence ”Today was a good day, so I‘m just gonna let it be that.”

She also mentions how her focus is shifting to her next race, which will be the downhill, another new event for the American skier.

If Shiffrin wins one more medal, she will tie Julia Mancuso for the most medals won by an American women‘s skier. Additionally, if Shiffrin wins one more gold medal, she would become the first American skier to win three career gold medals.

The downhill and combined events are Shiffrin's last two races. The downhill medal race will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 15, while the combined medal race will be on Thursday, Feb. 17.

