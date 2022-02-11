Skip to main content
Watch Nathan Chen’s Full Gold-Medal Figure Skating Performance

American star Nathan Chen secured the gold medal in men’s figure skating on Thursday.

Because Chen had the highest score from the short program, he went last in the free skate. They saved the best for last, as Chen earned the highest score of the competition.

The 22-year-old skated to an Elton John medley in the free skate. John even congratulated Chen on Twitter for his gold medal.

Here’s Chen’s full free skate routine:

He was able to land five quadruple jumps, which is something he struggled with in the 2018 Olympics.

Chen’s victory makes him the first American figure skater to win gold since 2010 when Evan Lysacek won in Vancouver. Chen and Lysacek are the only two American men to win gold in the event in the last 30 years. Seven American men have won gold in Olympic history.

Chen also set two new world records this week with his short program score of 113.97 and his combined score of 332.60.

