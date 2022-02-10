Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Elton John Congratulates Nathan Chen on Olympic Gold Medal

Figure skater Nathan Chen celebrates after winning gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Nathan Chen skated to an Elton John medley in the men's free skate on Thursday, winning his first Olympic gold medal

Chen, who competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics and placed fifth, received congratulations from all over the world for his performance. But, one shoutout came from John himself.

The 74-year-old pop singer tweeted a picture of Chen on the podium and congratulated him for his performance, and made sure to note how Chen used his songs, including “Rocket Man” for his routine.

SI Recommends

Chen‘s song medley included three of John‘s all-time hits, including “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” ”Rocket Man” and ”Bennie and the Jets.”

Chen, who has not been active on Twitter in about a month, has not replied or liked John‘s tweet yet.

With Chen‘s free skate score of 218.63 and his 332.60 overall score, he reached the podium at the Olympics for the first time in his career. Chen now also holds the record for the highest overall men's figure skating score.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons reacts after dunking the ball against the Washington Wizards.
Play
NBA

Rich Paul Updates Ben Simmons's Status After Nets Trade

Simmons was swapped for James Harden ahead of the trade deadline Thursday.

FILE - Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) tries to drive past Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden as part of a multiplayer deal. The trade was confirmed by multiple people who spoke to The Associated Press Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.
Play
Betting

76ers' Future Odds Surge After Acquiring James Harden

The 76ers are now +650 to win the NBA title at SI Sportsbook following their blockbuster trade to acquire James Harden from the Nets.

Dec 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws the football against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Joe Namath Wonders Whether Zach Wilson Will Last With Jets

The Hall-of-Famer made the comments on ESPN New York radio.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) drives for the basket around Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole.
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Kings Get Donte DiVincenzo From Bucks in Four-Team Deal

The Bucks acquired Ibaka, the Pistons acquired Marvin Bagley III and the Clippers acquired Rodney Hood.

kristaps-porzingis-mavericks
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Wizards Deal Spencer Dinwiddie to Mavs for Kristaps Porziņģis

Dallas decided to move on from Porziņģis to bring in more guard help for Luka Dončić.

DePaul's Darrione Rogers shoots a three
College Basketball

‘The Greenest Green Light in America’

DePaul has built a juggernaut offense out of four key factors. Here's how they did it.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors.
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Tracker: Every Deal Made Before Thursday’s Deadline

Stay up to date with everything that occurred before Thursday’s trade deadline.

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

Antonio Brown Named New President of Donda Sports

The former NFL wide receiver is the new president of Ye's Donda Sports endeavor.