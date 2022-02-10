Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Chen skated to an Elton John medley in the men's free skate on Thursday, winning his first Olympic gold medal.

Chen, who competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics and placed fifth, received congratulations from all over the world for his performance. But, one shoutout came from John himself.

The 74-year-old pop singer tweeted a picture of Chen on the podium and congratulated him for his performance, and made sure to note how Chen used his songs, including “Rocket Man” for his routine.

Chen‘s song medley included three of John‘s all-time hits, including “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” ”Rocket Man” and ”Bennie and the Jets.”

Chen, who has not been active on Twitter in about a month, has not replied or liked John‘s tweet yet.

With Chen‘s free skate score of 218.63 and his 332.60 overall score, he reached the podium at the Olympics for the first time in his career. Chen now also holds the record for the highest overall men's figure skating score.

More Olympics Coverage: