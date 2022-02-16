Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Slovakia Eliminates U.S. Men's Hockey in Olympic Quarterfinal Shootout

BEIJING (AP) — The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics in stunning fashion after blowing a late lead.

Marek Hrivik scored with 43.7 seconds left in regulation, Peter Cehlarik had the winner and Slovakia beat the U.S. 3-2 in a shootout Wednesday to knock the top-seeded Americans out in the quarterfinals. The U.S. led for almost half the game before the tying goal when Slovakia pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker to play 6-on-5.

The U.S. had gotten accustomed to playing tight games in the tournament, beating Canada by two goals and Germany by one. But blown coverage in front allowed Hrivik to knock a loose puck past goalie Strauss Mann, who was impressive until that point.

Coming up empty on four power plays, including three in the third period, came back to bite the Americans. Matty Beniers hit the post on one of the best scoring chances the U.S. had in the third, but the team could not crack Patrik Rybar, who was playing a second consecutive day in net for Slovakia.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored the first goal for Slovakia, the 17-year-old forward’s tournament-leading fifth. He is expected to be a top-10 pick in the NHL draft this summer.

SI Recommends

The U.S. goals by Nick Abruzzese and Sam Hentges came on textbook passing plays. Abruzzese’s goal 7:26 after Slafkovsky scored tied it, and Hentges put the U.S. ahead near the midway point of the second period.

Top-line winger Brian O’Neill was lost for the rest of the game in the second, when he took a puck off his left foot. Defenseman Jake Sanderson missed a second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury.

Slovakia, coached by longtime NHL assistant Craig Ramsay, will face either Finland, the Russians, Sweden, Canada or Denmark in the semifinals Friday. The gold-medal game is Sunday.

The U.S. was eliminated in a shootout in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive Olympics lacking NHL players. The 2018 team was knocked out by the Czech Republic.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) reacts before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
NFL

Report: Peterson Won’t Face Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Adrian Peterson’s case will reportedly fall to the City Attorney’s Office, who will consider whether to charge him with a misdemeanor.

alex-hall
Olympics

Team USA’s Hall, Goepper Finish 1–2 in Men’s Freeski Slopestyle

Alex Hall earned his first career Olympic medal while teammate Nick Goepper grabbed his third.

Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the scoreboard and World Series logo before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Why Today's Date Matters for the Major League Baseball Lockout

A long 105 days after the end of the 2021 World Series, the beginning of the 2022 season doesn’t look much closer.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, left, and assistant coach Jon Scheyer watch as Duke plays Clemson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Clemson, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
College Basketball

Duke’s Scheyer Provides Update on Coach K After Health Scare

The Hall of Famer did not coach the second half against Wake Forest, but remained in the building and spoke to the team after the game.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) reacts after scoring his 500th career NHL goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL

Penguins’ Crosby Joins NHL’s 500-Goal Club

Crosby is the 46th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal plateau and the 18th to do it with one franchise.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy
NFL

McCarthy Discusses Jerry Jones Relationship, Sean Payton Rumors

McCarthy: “At the end of the day, we both want the same thing and that is to win a world championship.”

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) warms up before facing the Texans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
NFL

Adrian Peterson’s Wife Releases Statement on His Arrest

The longtime NFL running back was charged with felony domestic violence over the weekend.

Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (11) waves to the crowd after being removed from the game against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Nationals Park.
MLB

Ryan Zimmerman Among Precious Few Franchise-Defining Players

Zimmerman and the Nationals have shared just about every aspect of their MLB histories. That will end after Zimmerman's retirement Tuesday.