IOC Recommends Ban on Russia from International Competitions

The Executive Board for the International Olympic Committee issued a release on Monday recommending a ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competition.

The recommended ban by the IOC is due to a “breach of the Olympic Truce” by the Russian government and the government of Belarus. Belarus has supported Russia in its invasion of the Ukraine.

As part of the full release by the IOC, the committee recommended that International Sports Federations and sports event organizers around the world “not invite or allow” the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in any international competitions-for the Olympics or otherwise.

The release also reiterated the IOC’s urgent recommendation to not allow any international sports events to be organized in Russia or Belarus indefinitely.

In perhaps the most damning section of the release, the IOC has decided to “withdraw the Olympic Order from all persons who have an important role within the Russian government.” Specifically, the release named Russia president Vladamir Putin, Russia Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Russian chief of staff Dmitry Kozak.

Despite the recommended ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes, the IOC commended the athletes of these countries who have actively called for peace amid the conflict.

More from Sports Illustrated: