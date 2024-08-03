Adele Pauses Concert to Show Olympic Women’s 100-Meter Final Event, and Fans Loved It
Not even world-famous pop star Adele could peel her eyes away from the women’s 100-meter final event in the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
During the second night of Adele’s residency in Munich this weekend, the 16-time Grammy Award winner put her show on hold for a moment to allow thousands of fans to witness the live Olympic women’s 100-meter final via the enormous screens on stage.
In the highly anticipated event, Team USA sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson took home silver with a time of 10.87 seconds. Richardson’s teammate, Melissa Jefferson took home bronze (10.92) while Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred clinched gold and secured her country’s first-ever Olympic medal (10.72).
Fans across the world thought Adele’s choice to air the race mid-concert was so cool.
Adele also kept the audience entertained with some fun banter about the Olympics.
Adele is set to perform in Munich for the next month or so, and this may not be the last time she opts to turn the cameras onto Paris.