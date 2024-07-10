Angel Reese Gave Fired-Up Quote About Her Team USA, Olympics Future
Ask Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese where she sees herself in four years, and she would have a very clear answer.
Ahead of the Sky’s game against the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday, Reese fielded questions about the upcoming Paris Olympics, telling reporters she planned to travel to Paris to catch a couple Team USA women’s basketball games.
She also revealed a specific timeline of when she wants to hear her name get called up to the Olympic squad.
“I want to be an Olympian by 2028,” Reese said. “I think I have time to just be able to continue to grow… I take pride in everything—being able to be from the United States and being able to wear those three letters across your chest. So that’s something that I do have as one of my goals, to be an Olympian and being able to play with a special class and great players like the women that are playing right now.”
Given that Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon was an Olympian, Reese noted she hadn’t had any conversations with Weatherspoon about her budding Olympics future yet but added that she was hoping she would still be under Weatherspoon’s wing by 2028.
Reese was named to the 12-woman Team WNBA All-Star roster earlier this month and will face Team USA in the 2024 All-Star Game on July 20 in Phoenix. The former LSU standout recently surpassed Candace Parker for most consecutive double-doubles in WNBA history (13).