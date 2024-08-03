Anthony Edwards Told Kevin Durant He'd Pull Off Windmill Right Before Huge Dunk
Anthony Edwards put on a show in USA Basketball's 104-83 victory over Puerto Rico at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Edwards, who before the Paris Games had dubbed himself USA's top-scoring option, lived up to that billing on Saturday as he scored a game-high 26 points, adding three rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.
But one play from Edwards's performance had fans and his USA Basketball teammates buzzing.
With 8:59 remaining in the fourth quarter, Edwards jumped into the passing lane and stole the ball from Puerto Rico forward Aleem Ford, then decided to give the fans at Pierre Mauroy Stadium a show, as he rose up for a vicious windmill dunk.
Edwards's dunk was not a spur-of-the-moment play. In fact, the Minnesota Timberwolves star revealed to reporters after the game that he had told USA Basketball teammate Kevin Durant moments before the play that he would pull off a windmill dunk if gifted a fastbreak opportunity.
"I already told KD, after the timeout, if I get a break, I'm gonna windmill it," Edwards said, according to FIBA's website. "I wanted to go between the legs, but I didn't try it in a minute, so I ain't gonna embarrass myself."
Arguably the only thing that would have been more impressive than a windmill would have been a between-the-legs dunk. But Edwards's memorable jam was still iconic in its own right, especially when a photo of the Timberwolves star was put side-by-side with Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.
It's not the first time Edwards has been compared to Jordan and it likely won't be the last if he keeps making plays like that one.
With the victory over Puerto Rico, Team USA secured the top overall seed in the medal round, which will begin with Tuesday's quarterfinal against Brazil at Bercy Arena.