Camerawoman Captures Awesome Shot of Curry, LeBron, Tatum's Simultaneous Pregame Rituals
Team USA Basketball was at the top of its game during Wednesday's 105-79 victory over Team Serbia in a pre-Olympics exhibition at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
But the Americans weren't the only ones who brought their "A" game.
Camerawoman Jenny Fischer, who was working the United States-Serbia game, managed to capture the shot of the day before the contest even tipped off. As USA Basketball prepared to take the court for tip-off, the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum, per each of their usual routines in the NBA, began their pregame rituals.
Fischer, ready for the moment, caught an iconic shot of each of the rituals happening at once.
Thirty-five All-Star Game appearances, nine NBA championships and three rituals in one perfect shot. Kudos to Fischer for capturing the incredible moment.
It's not the only memorable moment she's been a part of with Team USA, as she, during photo shoots, asked Curry—and others—if he was able to spin a ball on his finger, which the Golden State Warriors star was unable to do, creating a funny clip.
Team USA has won each of its three exhibition games against Canada, Australia and Serbia. The Americans will play two more exhibition contests against South Sudan and Germany in London before beginning Olympic play in Group C against Serbia on July 28 in Paris.