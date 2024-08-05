Cool Photo of Stephen Nedoroscik’s Glasses Went Viral at Olympics, and Fans Loved It

SI

Stephen Nedoroscik won another bronze medal Saturday at the Olympics.
Stephen Nedoroscik closed out his Paris Olympics this past Saturday by winning another bronze medal, this time in the men's pommel horse. The 25-year-old became a breakout star during the Games not only because he was able to win two bronze medals, but because of the way he handled all the pressure.

Nedoroscik also became an iconic meme before crushing it on the pommel horse in the team final last week. His performance clinched the U.S. squad's first team medal since the 2008 Olympics and had fans everywhere singing his praises.

Nedoroscik became known for taking off his glasses when it was time to compete and one photo from the weekend perfectly showed when it was time for him to do his thing.

This was great:

Fans rightfully loved it:

