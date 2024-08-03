Stephen Nedoroscik Goes Full Superman After Winning Bronze Medal in Pommel Horse
Stephen Nedoroscik was back in the saddle again on Saturday for the men's artistic gymnastics Pommel Horse final, and the legend of Pommel Horse Guy continued to grow.
Nedoroscik, who helped Team USA win a bronze medal in the men's team final—and became a meme in the process—didn't disappoint on Saturday, as he electrified the crowd with a strong routine that resulted in a 15.3 score on the Pommel Horse, and eventually, a bronze medal.
Then, the glasses-wearing Nedoroscik, who has drawn comparisons to Clark Kent, went full Superman, donning the American flag as a cape in celebration of his medal-winning performance.
This had all the makings of a classic Pommel Horse Guy performance.
The meme-worthy wait for his turn to perform.
The encouraging words from teammate Asher Hong before his routine began.
Truly a super day for Nedoroscik, who was joined on the medal stand by Ireland's Rhys McLenaghan (Gold) and Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov (Silver).