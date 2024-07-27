Devin Booker's Behind the Scenes Video of Olympics Opening Ceremony is Very Cool
Team USA's men's basketball team played a big part in the opening cermony for the 2024 Paris Olympics. LeBron James was named one of the two flag-holders for the Americans and Derrick White accidentally found himself in the middle of the giant United States sign on the boat that carried all the country's representatives down the Seine. Now, we get a behind the scenes look at how it all went down, courtesy of one Devin Booker.
Booker carried around an old video camera and taped himself and his teammates as they made their way through Paris for the opening ceremony. It's a pretty cool look at how these things work before the broadcast starts and features some fun interaction between the biggest basketball superstars in the world— including LeBron, demanding somebody claim he won't go viral as he clutched the American flag in the pouring rain as they made their way down the river.
Here's the full video from Booker's account on X, formerly Twitter:
Booker has played fairly well for Team USA thus far, providing quality scoring from the guard spot. His minutes may dwindle a touch once his Phoenix Suns teammate, Kevin Durant, makes his expected return but shooting is always at a premium in today's day and age. Booker will get important minutes down the stretch if he can continue to hit shots.
Team USA's quest to secure yet another gold medal begins tomorrow with a Group C contest against Serbia.