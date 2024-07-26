LeBron Carrying Flag on Team USA Boat Through Pouring Rain Had Memes Flying
LeBron James became the first United States men's basketball player in history to serve as a flagbearer during opening ceremony to kick off the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday.
Alongside tennis star and fellow flagbearer Coco Gauff, James proudly held the American flag down the Seine River on the Team USA boat, which carried all 592 United States athletes who will compete over the next few weeks in Paris.
The opening ceremony did not arrive without challenges, however. Rain poured down on the performers and athletes throughout the entire ceremony, which led to one iconic shot of James holding the giant flag on the boat while getting drenched.
Fans instantly drew comparisons of LeBron holding the flag to the famous "Washington Crossing the Delaware" painting from 1851.
A classic Olympic moment.
James and Team USA's men's basketball squad will begin the group phase of their Olympic schedule on Sunday against Serbia.