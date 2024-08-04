Flavor Flav Gives Alex Ohanian Awesome Olympics Nickname After Donations
Flavor Flav is not only the coolest guy in the room, he may also be the most generous. The rapper has taken a philanthropic fan approach to supporting his country at the Paris Games, essentially bankrolling the U.S. women's water polo team while simultaneously being their biggest supporter.
Flavor Flav decided to sponsor the team after he saw a social media post indicating that several of the athletes on the team were working second or third jobs while training to get by.
During the games, a disc thrower posted on social media that she couldn't pay rent. He and Alex Ohanian—who founded Reddit and is married to tennis superstar Serena Williams—donated money to help her pay rent and then some.
Flavor Flav and Ohanian linked up in Paris, and he posted a picture of their meeting, bestowing the nickname upon Ohanian: Partner in Dime.
An astute name for his donation partner.
"I'm glad we finally connected IRL. Much respect to the spotlight you've brought to these Games!" Ohanian said in a response.
Just great vibes from two of the biggest fans of U.S. sports that are putting their money where their mouths are.