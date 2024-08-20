Flavor Flav Went Clubbing in Las Vegas With Team USA Women’s Water Polo Team
Legendary rapper Flavor Flav unexpectedly became one of Team USA's biggest champions at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and his support of the athletes didn't stop when the Games ended.
Flavor Flav sent the women's water polo team—who he supported in Paris—to Las Vegas to go clubbing with him over the weekend. The team placed fourth at the Paris Olympics, but the rapper was there in the audience to cheer them on in every round and wanted to celebrate with the team one more time.
"Had some of my Team USA Water Polo girls roll thru Vegas with me this weekend,!!! Imma so proud of these girls and the movement in women’s sports that we fueling," he wrote on Twitter.
Flavor Flav included some pictures of him partying it up with some members of the team.
Add this moment to the long list of special things Flavor Flav did for Olympic athletes this year. He also helped pay the rent for American disc thrower Veronica Fraley after she posted about not being able to pay it while she was competing at the Olympics.
Additionally, the rapper gifted gymnast Jordan Chiles with a custom-made bronze clock necklace after it was announced that the International Olympic Committee would strip Chiles of her bronze medal from the floor final and award it to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu instead.