Kyrie Irving Wants to Play in 2028 Olympics, Even If It Means Leaving Team USA
Dallas Mavericks All-Star Kyrie Irving wants to play in the Olympics at least one more time before his career is done, and with the 2028 Olympics looming, Irving would consider playing for Australia if the opportunity arises. Irving was born in Melbourne.
Irving, who was part of the 2016 Team USA men's team that won the Gold medal in Rio de Janeiro, has not made either of the last two Olympic rosters for the United States.
"We're in the process of that right now," Irving said of the possibility of playing the Olympics for Australia. "Just trying to figure out what's going to be the best route for me to be eligible. There's a lot of paperwork in between that. ... Obviously, Team USA still has a decision to make. But for me, I'm just trying to do what's best. Honestly, if I can be an Aussie at one point in my career and play for the Australian team, that would be great."
Irving will be 36 when the 2028 Olympics roll around, so it could certainly be the last time he takes the floor on the international stage.