McDonald’s France Considers Pulling ‘Curry Sauce’ After Steph Curry, Team USA Win Gold
Stephen Curry’s impressive shooting clinic against France to help lead Team USA to its fifth straight gold medal in the Paris Games left an entire nation—and one fast food corporation—reeling.
Curry sank eight 3-pointers in Saturday’s 98-87 win, draining 4-of-4 in the fourth quarter. His big night and iconic celebration led to plenty of jokes at the expense of host country France, who could only watch with despair as the Golden State Warriors star made one reality-bending shot after another.
As one blunt French commentator put it, “the devil named Curry is hurting us.”
McDonald’s France responded to Curry’s clutch, late-game heroics with an Instagram post in which they joked about removing their “Classic Curry” sauce in light of recent events. The global fast food chain posted a picture of its curry dipping sauce along with the translated caption, “For obvious reasons, we are considering removing this sauce.”
“For four years minimum,” McDonald’s added.
The taste of defeat is clearly still lingering in Paris.
Curry finished with a team-high 24 points as the U.S. men’s basketball team capped off its thrilling Olympic run with a gold medal-winning performance for the ages. Though Curry was widely hailed as USA’s hero on Saturday, his Western Conference rival, LeBron James, was named Olympics MVP in the tournament.