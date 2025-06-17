SI

Noah Lyles Explains Why Race vs. Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Was Canceled

The Olympic gold medalist and Dolphins speedster won't go head-to-head in a race this summer.

Tom Dierberger

Noah Lyles has won one gold medal and two bronze medals over his Olympic career. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The highly anticipated race between Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles and Miami Dolphins speedster Tyreek Hill won't get off the starting blocks.

The event, sparked by months of back-and-forth trash talk between the two athletes, was canceled after it was initially scheduled for this weekend in Manhattan.

“We were very deep into creating the event. In fact, it was supposed to happen this weekend,” Lyles said Monday at the Sport Beache event in Cannes, France. “Unfortunately there were some things, complications, personal reasons that it just didn’t come to pass, but we were full on.

“We were gonna have a big event, we were going to shut down New York Times Square and everything, we were gonna have all the billboards for the event, it was going to be a lot of fun.”

After exchanging jabs back and forth for months, Hill and Lyles finally agreed to race each other back in February. They had planned to race at a distance between 40 meters and 100 meters—the event that Lyles took home the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

But there will be no race this summer between the gold medalist and one of the NFL's fastest players. Instead, Hill will continue to prepare for training camp next month.

