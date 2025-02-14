Tyreek Hill, Noah Lyles Finally Agree to Race After Lengthy Trash Talk
After exchanging countless barbs, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles plan to race.
In an interview with People, Hill and Lyles announced they will race at some point in the spring or summer before Lyles competes in the USA outdoor track and field championships, which begin July 31. The location for the Hill-Lyles race has yet to be announced.
Hill and Lyles plan to race a distance somewhere between 100 meters—the event in which Lyles won the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris—and 40 meters.
"This has been an ongoing thing for, quite some time now, and I mean, everybody's seen the back and forth on social media," Hill said to People. "I've been very adamant to show people what real, true speed looks like."
The two athletes have exchanged jabs over the last few months. Back in August, Hill—one of the NFL's top speedsters—challenged Lyles to a 50-yard race. Lyles responded to that challenge by trolling Hill in an interview and pretending to forget his name.
Lyles, after winning the 60-meter final at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Feb. 2, held up a sign that read, "Tyreek could never."
"That's why I'm the world's fastest," Lyles said. "I did at the Olympics. I do it at world championships. I do it wherever it's needed to be done. And if I gotta go down and, you know, beat up on Tyreek to prove that I'm the world's fastest, then it's gonna be done."