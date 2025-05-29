Mike McDaniel Had Perfect Reaction to Tyreek Hill's Apparent Plan to Race Noah Lyles
While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins' first day of OTAs, wide receiver Tyreek Hill sure made it sound like he still plans on racing Olympic gold medalist and sprinter Noah Lyles. And, amusingly, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel sounded like he had absolutely no idea that a footrace was even in the works between the two speedsters.
First, Hill, when asked about his slimmed down frame, indicated that his process of shedding body fat may have had something to do with a potential showdown with the American sprinter.
"Oh for sure. For sure," Hill said. "Actually, I got a race June 13. I'm doing like a little trial race so I can get in shape for that or whatever. So, I'm looking forward to it."
And who might Hill be running against to potentially prepare to face the world's fastest man in the 100 meter sprint?
"I don't know. Just some random guys," Hill said. "I'm doing it in Los Angeles."
And just when you thought the situation couldn't get more amusing, one reporter asked McDaniel whether he'd be okay with Hill racing Lyles, given that the star wideout is still recovering from offseason surgery on his wrist.
McDaniel's face expression made it seem like it was the most ridiculous question he'd been asked in a long time. Here is his attempt to respond to it, transcribed for your enjoyment.
"No it's always—Um, I mean—What? I have no idea nor do I care," McDaniel said. "Um—Huh?"
After getting all the shock out of his system, McDaniel then offered a response.
"First, theoretically, if people are competing and it’s helping their training—as long as he doesn’t train to be a sprinter and he’s running routes while he’s doing it, that’s cool. Whether I’m going to stand and say whether I’ll allow something—I don’t even know where that stands nor did I know that it existed, so we’ll cross that page.
"Right now, I’m worried about OTA two and making sure that he aligns properly in formations before he runs routes and doesn’t catch the ball."
The idea for a potential race between Hill and Lyles first emerged in August of 2024 following Lyles's bronze medal finish in the men's 200m at the Paris Olympics. Hill challenged Lyles to a race. Lyles then pretended to forget Hill's name. The bickering didn't stop there, either.
Hill proposed a 50-yard dash against Lyles, despite the American sprinter making it clear that he'd only run the 100m against the Dolphins wideout.
If your head is spinning just trying to follow all this, then imagine McDaniel's. Whether he's racing random guys, Noah Lyles or training for the Olympics, Hill will almost certainly have to get McDaniel's and the Dolphins' blessing before he proceeds.