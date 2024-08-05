Noah Lyles' Fastest 200m Times Leading Up to Paris Olympics
If you didn't know who Noah Lyles was before these Paris Games, you absolutely should now. The U.S. sprinter won gold in the anticipated event of the track & field portion of the Olympics: The 100m. Lyles needed some late speed to get it done, but he set a personal record the 100m and beat the silver medalist, Kishane Thompson, by .005 seconds.
Lyles is participating in more than just the 100m race in these Games. He will also participate in the 200m and the 4x100m relay. Here's a full schedule for when and where you can watch him in preliminary rounds, semifinals, and finals.
His 100m PR is fresh at these games. Will he be able to set a new PR for the 200m and/or secure a gold?
Here are his 10 best times in the 200m, per World Athletics:
Personal rank
Time (seconds)
Event
Date
1
19.31
World Athletics Championship
July 21, 2022
2
19.46
Herculis Meeting International
August 10, 2022
3
19.47
London Athletics Meet
July 23, 2023
4
19.50
Athletissima Lausanne
July 5, 2019
5
19.52
Prefontaine Classic
August 21, 2021
6
19.52
Weltklasse Zurich
September 8, 2022
7
19.52
World Athletics Championship
August 25, 2023
8
19.53
U.S. Olympic Team Trials
June 29, 2024
9
19.56
Athletissima Lausanne
August 26, 2022
10
19.61
New York Grand Prix
June 12, 2022
Here is how the event played out in Tokyo:
Medal
Athlete
Time
Gold
Andre De Grasse
19.62
Silver
Kenneth Bednarek
19.68
Bronze
Noah Lyles
19.74
Lyles will be motivated by his U.S. teammate, Kenny Bednarek, who gave him a run for his money at team trials. Bednarek finished seventh in the tightly contested 100m on Sunday.
"Kenny definitely put up a fast time at trials, and that definitely woke me up. And I was very proud of him, and you know he's definitely not going to take how he did here in the 100 lying down, he's going to say 'I'm going after it in the 200.'"
After a bit more diplomacy, Lyles put it simply: "I'll be winning."
Bednarek's best time in the 200m was placed at team trials in late June (19.59).