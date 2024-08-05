SI

American Sprinter Noah Lyles Lays Out Bold Post-Olympics Goal

Lyles, who clinched the title for the fastest man in the world in the Men's 100m sprint on Sunday, has one specific goal in mind after the Olympics.

Mike McDaniel

Aug 4, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Noah Lyles (USA) celebrates winning the men's 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

American sprinter Noah Lyles earned the title of the fastest man in the world after he captured the Men's 100m sprint gold medal on Sunday in Paris.

Lyles, who won the race in an iconic photo finish, ran a blazing 9.79 second dash and narrowly edged out Jamaican Kishane Thompson. After capturing the gold medal on Sunday, the 27-year-old laid out his bold post-Olympics goal.

"I want my own shoe," Lyles said. "I want a sneaker. Ain't no money in spikes."

Lyles's iconic sprint has certainly made him a household name at the Paris Olympics, and if there was ever a time to capitalize on a marketing campaign for a shoe, it would be now that he's become the fastest man in the world.

Time will tell if he lands a shoe deal that he is seeking, but there's no reason to believe that he couldn't accomplish his latest goal off the track after what he completed on Sunday.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

