American Sprinter Noah Lyles Lays Out Bold Post-Olympics Goal
American sprinter Noah Lyles earned the title of the fastest man in the world after he captured the Men's 100m sprint gold medal on Sunday in Paris.
Lyles, who won the race in an iconic photo finish, ran a blazing 9.79 second dash and narrowly edged out Jamaican Kishane Thompson. After capturing the gold medal on Sunday, the 27-year-old laid out his bold post-Olympics goal.
"I want my own shoe," Lyles said. "I want a sneaker. Ain't no money in spikes."
Lyles's iconic sprint has certainly made him a household name at the Paris Olympics, and if there was ever a time to capitalize on a marketing campaign for a shoe, it would be now that he's become the fastest man in the world.
Time will tell if he lands a shoe deal that he is seeking, but there's no reason to believe that he couldn't accomplish his latest goal off the track after what he completed on Sunday.