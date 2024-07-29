Novak Djokovic Dominates Rafael Nadal in Paris Olympics Round 2 Match
In their 60th all-time meeting, Novak Djokovic beat his long-time rival Rafael Nadal 6–1, 6–4 at the Paris Olympics on Monday.
The two tennis legends faced each other in the second round of the Olympics. Djokovic is attempting to capture his first Olympic gold medal, as he's only won a bronze medal back in 2008. Nadal won the gold medal in singles at the 2008 Olympics.
It was an emotional moment at the net after the match. Djokovic and Nadal hugged it out in what could potentially be their final professional match against each other. They share 46 major titles between the two of them.
At 38 years old, Nadal's Olympic singles career is likely over. The French honored him at the Opening Ceremony by letting him carry the Olympic Torch down the Seine River.
The Spaniard's 2024 Olympic run isn't completely over, though, as he is playing doubles with Carlos Alcaraz. They won their first round match over Argentina’s Máximo González and Andrés Molteni. They will play their second round match on Tuesday, July 30.