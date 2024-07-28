SI

Olympic Fencing at Grand Palais Boasts an Incredible View

It sure is pretty.

Liam McKeone

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Julia Walczyk-Klimaszyk (POL) competes against Ysaora Thibus (FRA) in a women's foil individual table of 32 match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Grand Palais. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Julia Walczyk-Klimaszyk (POL) competes against Ysaora Thibus (FRA) in a women's foil individual table of 32 match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Grand Palais. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best part of the Paris Olympics in the opening days of the Games has been how cool everything looks. Paris is, obviously, known for being one of the most scenic cities in the world, but the way Olympic venues have fit in with the architecture of its host region has been amazing to take in.

The most famous image will probably end up the beach volleyball sand court set at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, inspiring even artists to attend matches and paint what they see. However, it absolutely should not take away from the fencing venue.

All fencing matches are taking place inside the Grand Palais, perhaps the most iconic of the beautiful museums Paris has to offer. And the view from inside as individuals dance back and forth is nothing short of gorgeous.

Here are a few pics from the first days of the Games.

What a sight. Breathtaking.

There really is nothing like the Olympics.

Published |Modified
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/Olympics