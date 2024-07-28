Olympic Fencing at Grand Palais Boasts an Incredible View
One of the best part of the Paris Olympics in the opening days of the Games has been how cool everything looks. Paris is, obviously, known for being one of the most scenic cities in the world, but the way Olympic venues have fit in with the architecture of its host region has been amazing to take in.
The most famous image will probably end up the beach volleyball sand court set at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, inspiring even artists to attend matches and paint what they see. However, it absolutely should not take away from the fencing venue.
All fencing matches are taking place inside the Grand Palais, perhaps the most iconic of the beautiful museums Paris has to offer. And the view from inside as individuals dance back and forth is nothing short of gorgeous.
Here are a few pics from the first days of the Games.
What a sight. Breathtaking.
There really is nothing like the Olympics.