Which Paris Olympics Tennis Players Have Won Medals?
The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off on Friday, July 26 with the opening ceremony. The Olympic tennis tournament will begin the next day, Saturday, July 27.
The tennis players competing at the Olympics will have a chance to play at Roland Garros, where the French Open is held each year. Fans will watch the players compete in the men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles draws.
Whoever wins each of the tennis draws could potentially be a first-time Olympic medalist since there are not many players who are traveling to Paris who have won in the previous Olympic games. In fact, some of the players who won medals in the most recent Tokyo Olympics aren't even competing in this year's Games.
Here's the few players who are arriving to Paris with a medal or two from previous years.
Just 10 tennis players traveling to Paris have won Olympic medals in the past, ranging from the 2008 Beijing Olympics to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Player
Country
Medals
Andy Murray
Great Britain
2012 Gold Men's Singles, 2016 Gold Men's Singles
Rafael Nadal
Spain
2008 Gold Men's Singles, 2016 Gold Men's Doubles
Novak Djokovic
Serbia
2008 Bronze Men's Singles
Stan Wawrinka
Switzerland
2008 Gold Men's Doubles
Angelique Kerber
Germany
2016 Silver Women's Singles
Kei Nishikori
Japan
2016 Bronze Men's Singles
Alexander Zverev
Germany
2020 Gold Men's Singles
Elina Svitolina
Ukraine
2020 Bronze Women's Singles
Viktorija Golubic
Switzerland
2020 Silver Women's Doubles
Laura Pigossi
Brazil
2020 Bronze Women's Doubles
Andy Murray
The British tennis player has two gold medals for men's singles. He is entering his last Olympic Games, which is his last professional tournament before he retires from the sport. He will only be participating in the men's doubles as he withdrew from the men's singles draw.
Murray won the 2012 gold medal in London before he won any of his three major titles. He ended up winning the U.S. Open the following month, then won his famed 2013 Wimbledon title the next summer. Murray was coming off his second Wimbledon title in 2016 when he won gold in Rio.
Rafael Nadal
The Spaniard is also entering his last Olympics as he seemingly approaches retirement. Nadal will be playing men's doubles in Paris with Carlos Alcaraz, who is coming off the French Open and Wimbledon titles.
Nadal won his first gold medal in 2008 in singles. Then, he teamed up with Marc López at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won the men's doubles gold medal.
Novak Djokovic
The 24-time major champion has won just one Olympic medal in his tennis career, and it came all the way back in 2008. He won the bronze medal in the men's singles draw, and he has since placed fourth in London and Tokyo.
Stan Wawrinka
This will likely be Wawrinka's final Olympic Games as well. He won his one and only Olympic medal back in 2008 when he was partnered with Roger Federer. The Swiss duo won the gold medal in men's doubles.
Angelique Kerber
The three-time major winner captured the silver medal back in 2016. She lost to Monica Puig in the women's singles final, who was the first person to win a gold medal for Puerto Rico.
Kerber announced that she will retire from tennis after the Paris Olympics.
Kei Nishikori
The Japanese player won his one and only medal in Rio when he beat Djokovic for the bronze medal.
Alexander Zverev
The German enters the 2024 Paris Olympics as the reigning gold medalist. Zverev's had quite a good season with a recent appearance in the French Open final. It might benefit him that the Paris Olympic tournament is also played at Roland Garros.
Elina Svitolina
Svitolina enters the Paris Olympics as the only medalist from the women's singles tournament in Tokyo to return to this year's Games. She won the bronze behind Belinda Bencic's gold and Markéta Vondroušová's silver.
Viktorija Golubic
The Swiss player hasn't had much success in majors during her career, but she captured the silver medal in women's doubles alongside Belinda Bencic in Tokyo.
Laura Pigossi
The Brazilian hasn't made it past a first round of a major tournament, but she does have an Olympic medal on her resume. Her women's doubles partnership with Luisa Stefani won them the bronze in Tokyo.