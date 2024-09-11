Simone Biles Appeared to Master a Men’s Gymnastics Skill, and Fans Loved It
Fresh off winning four medals in the 2024 Paris Games, Simone Biles was spotted back on the mat preparing for her “Gold Over America” tour this year.
The 11-time Olympic medalist recently shared a video of herself practicing a gymnastics skill during rehearsals that was unlike what fans have seen before. Biles has routinely performed and medaled in events such as the vault, balance beam and uneven bars throughout her decorated Games career, but she wowed fans this time by showing her talents in a wholly different gymnastics skill.
In a rehearsal video posted to her Instagram Stories, Biles performed what seemed to be a modified version of the men’s pommel horse routine.
Fans loved it.
Some fans even made jokes that Stephen Nedoroscik, the inspiration behind the iconic “Pommel Horse Guy” meme and a member of Team USA’s bronze medal-winning squad in Paris, will soon have some fiery competition.
Biles’s national gymnastics tour will span from September to November. Biles revealed she may not attend many of her husband Jonathan Owens’s Chicago Bears games as a result of her busy schedule.