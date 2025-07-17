Simone Biles Is Embracing Strength, Comfort at the 2025 ESPY Awards
Simone Biles did not need to be asked twice.
When it came time to plan her outfit for the 2025 ESPY Awards, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist was approached to try something different: wear a custom gown made by activewear brand Athleta, which has sponsored her since 2021. Having the comfort of Athleta apparel in an outfit for a formal occasion was all Biles needed to hear to be on board.
“Easy money,” Biles told Sports Illustrated.
Biles debuted the gown Wednesday evening on the red carpet in Los Angeles, a full-length navy blue silhouette with an open back and beaded accents, alongside husband and Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.
Biles’s gown was designed by Zac Posen, who has created red carpet looks for celebrities like Michelle Obama, Rihanna and Anne Hathaway. Posen currently oversees design for Gap Inc. brands, including Athleta.
When it came to the design, Biles left everything up to Posen, who she said would be her “coolest collab ever” for an outfit. Biles is usually not part of the design process for her red carpet looks, but enjoyed being the “canvas” and watching Posen’s team alter the gown in real-time—a process that started in May right after the 2025 Met Gala, where she was part of the host committee.
“It was so exciting because I was like, ‘No way this is now a dress and you guys put this all together,’ ” Biles said. “It was a really cool process to watch, because that’s how dresses are made, and I’ve never been able to be a part of that process. So to be fully hands on and see this come to life was really neat and special for me.”
Posen took inspiration from Athleta’s Transcend Open Back Tee, which Biles calls one of her “favorite tops ever.” Choosing to use the Transcend material also brought stretch and comfort to the gown, a key element for Biles.
But the question remained: How do you turn that into a dress?
That’s what Biles left up to Posen, who created the form-fitting look with a longer length and lower neckline with added beading. Biles did not see the final version of her ESPYs gown until right before the red carpet, but she had full faith in Posen to deliver.
“I was like, ‘Really surprise me, you do your work, this is what you’re known for and best at, so I trust you 100%,’ ” Biles said.
Biles has frequented many red carpets throughout her gymnastics career, so she knows all too well the sacrifices made with comfort for style. That won’t be the case this year for the ESPYs.
“I'm actually so excited to wear it because I know that the movement will be there, the breathability, and you won't be like trapped in something, and I know I’ll be able to breathe,” Biles said. “I know in previous red carpet events, you’re like, O.K., well, you might not be able to sit too well with this fabric, but it looks really good on the carpet. So I’m excited that this dress will look perfect the whole entire time through walking the red carpet, sitting, standing, everything.”
Biles is nominated for two awards at the 2025 ESPY Awards: Best Athlete – Women’s Sports and Best Championship Performance for her 2024 Olympics women’s all-around gold medal. She is no stranger to accolades since her Olympic performance, including being named the 2024 SI Sportsperson of the Year. As an ode to her Olympic accomplishments, it was important to Biles for her gown to be either red, white or blue—utlimately settling on classic navy.
From gymnastics leotards to red carpets and NFL game day looks supporting Owens, Biles says it is important that her clothing exude strength and personality.
“I want to feel strong, beautiful, elegant, still an athlete, but going into the ‘fashion world,’ and I say that in quotations, but it’s changed over the course of years,” Biles said. “That’s what we also want to be a part of our personality, because you know what we look like on the floor, on the court, on the field—but then to show a different side of us and a little bit of our personality, that’s just super exciting for people to see and ways for us to just show our personality.”
Biles also makes sure her fashion highlights her physique.
“I definitely try to cater to my petite size, do something that is very, most of the time, form fitting, so you'll see that as well with this dress,” Biles said. “It is so very form fitting, just to show off the petite curves that I do have.”
With Biles poised to add to her prior four ESPY Award honors, her gown will have the opportunity to take center stage in L.A. on Wednesday. Her collaboration with Posen brought to life a dress she knows will make her feel comfortable and confident no matter the results.
“I told him, like, I still wanna feel strong, bold, obviously, the dress is gonna be in motion, so I want that comfortability, that flexibility,” Biles said. “I'm proud of the collaboration that we both came together.”