Simone Biles Crowned Undisputed 'GOAT' by Fans After Clinching Sixth Gold Medal
Simone Biles did it again.
The 27-year-old American gymnast won the gold medal in the women's all-around final Thursday at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris with 59.131 points, beating out Brazil's Rebeca Andrade (57.932 points) and United States teammate Suni Lee (56.465) for the top prize.
Biles now has secured two gold medals in these Olympics to push her career total to six, joining her four golds in 2016 (team, all-around, vault and floor). She also won a bronze in '16 in the beam, a silver in 2020 in the team competition and another bronze in '20 in the beam to push her total Olympic medal count to nine. She is the most decorated gymnast in United States history.
Biles was already considered by many as the greatest American gymnast to ever don the red, white and blue leotard before Thursday's event. But she went out and confirmed once again that she is the true "GOAT"—the greatest of all time.
Gymnastics fan, including Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who is out chasing a gold medal of his own with the U.S. men's national basketball team, agree:
Biles isn't finished at the 2024 Paris Olympics, either. She will compete in the finals for the balance beam, vault and floor before heading home with what will likely be another big haul of hardware.