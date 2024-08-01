Snoop Dogg Reports Team USA Men’s Basketball Unbothered by Steve Kerr’s Rotations
Joel Embiid became the latest Team USA DNP on Wednesday as he stayed on the bench for the entirety of America's win over South Sudan. Following the game Steve Kerr was again answering questions about his rotation and insisted that it was simply a matchup thing and that Embiid would start Team USA's next game. Just two games into group play, USA must be growing tired of the discourse.
Enter Snoop Dogg.
The special reporter joined Mike Tirico in the studio during NBC's Primetime in Paris on Wednesday to share some footage of him joining Team USA on a recent train ride to practice. Having spent some time with the team, Snoop was uniquely positioned to speak to the vibes surrounding the men's basketball squad and Snoop does not seem concerned.
Here's what he had to say in a video that NBC won't allow us to embed.
"I felt a lot of brotherhood, camaraderie," said Snoop Dogg. "I felt them ego-checking themselves at the door. Because when I walked on the bus I took somebody’s seat and you know we had to get that straight early, but I see that there’s really no animosity amongst the players as far as they all love and support each other. Tonight when I watched the game I saw Joel Embiid not get in the game, but I seen him so enthusiastic and that’s what we need. We need the team to be the team whether you’re on the floor or not. Support the players that are in the game."
You really have to see the clips that NBC ran to show Embiid's "enthusiasm." First, a high five for Derrick White where he didn't even lift his arm off a chair and then two other low fives to White an Jrue Holiday. Here are the Embiid highlights that didn't make the show.
Like with Tatum, an Olympic DNP is not an indictment of a player's ability. It's just kind of amusing when an MVP-caliber player is on a team so good he can't get off the bench. Still, do all the players understand this? Tirico asked Snoop if all the players were willing to be "part of the collective."
"I think they know what this is," Snoop continued. "They know that this team was put together and reminiscent of the Dream Team. In the spirit of having the best of the best represent the country. It’s not about me, it’s about we. And we gotta put our best foot forward to perform at a high level. I think that these players understand that. That’s why they been selected. They know each other on and off the court, regular season, but they know that this is the biggest thing. Bigger than a world championship."
There you have it. Anyone worried about Steve Kerr's rotations does not need to worry. Now maybe Kerr won't have to answer questions about playing time after every game.