Stephen Nedoroscik Shares Heartfelt Message After Bronze Medal Win in Pommel Horse
Stephen Nedoroscik saw his Olympic breakout summer come to a glittering end on Saturday when he clinched his second medal of the Paris Games.
Nedoroscik scored 15.3 in the men’s pommel horse final, enough to secure bronze, and finished behind Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov (15.433) and Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan (15.533). Earlier this week, he also helped the U.S. men’s gymnastics team win a bronze medal, the program’s first Olympic medal in 16 years.
In the wake of his viral success, Nedoroscik took some time to reflect on his Olympic debut and look ahead to the future.
Nedoroscik wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):
“Bronze team. Bronze horse. I am forever grateful to have had this opportunity. This Olympic experience has been everything and more. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. Bronze is a great achievement, but I got eyes for something shinier in my future #2028”
Nedoroscik’s tweet all but confirms his participation in the 2028 Olympics, which will be hosted by Los Angeles.
“I will definitely be running it back to L.A.,” Nedoroscik said after Saturday’s final.
The 25-year-old pommel horse specialist and two-time Olympic medalist turned into an overnight sensation with his recent crowning achievements and could just be getting started. Hopefully, Nedoroscik and Team USA can carry their momentum into the 2028 L.A. Games and achieve more national glory—as well as produce more iconic memes.