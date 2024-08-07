Stephen Nedoroscik Details Funny Interaction With Simone Biles at Olympic Village
Fresh off two medal wins in the Paris Games, Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik has been basking in his newfound fame, opening up to reporters about everything from his speed cubing hobby to his John Green fandom.
Nedoroscik previously named Green, The Fault in Our Stars author, as one of his favorite celebrities, but that may have been before he met 11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles.
Nedoroscik and Biles, two of Team USA’s biggest names in gymnastics competing in Paris, shared a brief but funny interaction in the Olympic Village this summer. The 25-year-old pommel horse specialist revealed that he got to meet Biles during his time in the village, and she apparently took the chance to show Nedoroscik a meme of himself.
“That’s just so surreal because I don’t think she really even knew what my name was a month ago,” Nedoroscik told Teen Vogue of the interaction. “She’s just an icon, she’s the G.O.A.T.”
Exactly which meme was it? Nedoroscik didn't elaborate.
In the wake of the bespectacled star’s viral Olympics success, which saw Nedoroscik win a gold medal in the men’s gymnastics team finals and a bronze medal in the pommel horse final, there’s no shortage of “Pommel Horse Guy” memes out there on the internet.
It should still bring fans plenty of satisfaction to know that Biles is chuckling at the memes, just like everyone else.