Stephen Nedoroscik Details Funny Interaction With Simone Biles at Olympic Village

The G.O.A.T. just had to meet "Pommel Horse Guy."

Kristen Wong

Fresh off two medal wins in the Paris Games, Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik has been basking in his newfound fame, opening up to reporters about everything from his speed cubing hobby to his John Green fandom

Nedoroscik previously named Green, The Fault in Our Stars author, as one of his favorite celebrities, but that may have been before he met 11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles.

Nedoroscik and Biles, two of Team USA’s biggest names in gymnastics competing in Paris, shared a brief but funny interaction in the Olympic Village this summer. The 25-year-old pommel horse specialist revealed that he got to meet Biles during his time in the village, and she apparently took the chance to show Nedoroscik a meme of himself.

“That’s just so surreal because I don’t think she really even knew what my name was a month ago,” Nedoroscik told Teen Vogue of the interaction. “She’s just an icon, she’s the G.O.A.T.”

Exactly which meme was it? Nedoroscik didn't elaborate.

In the wake of the bespectacled star’s viral Olympics success, which saw Nedoroscik win a gold medal in the men’s gymnastics team finals and a bronze medal in the pommel horse final, there’s no shortage of “Pommel Horse Guy” memes out there on the internet. 

It should still bring fans plenty of satisfaction to know that Biles is chuckling at the memes, just like everyone else.

Kristen Wong

KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand's flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

