U.S. Men's Gymnastics Team's Joyous Celebration After First Medal Since 2008 Was Perfect

The team placed bronze to take the podium for the first time in nearly two decades.

Liam McKeone

On Monday, the U.S. men's gymnastics team captured the attention of the nation with an unlikely podium appearance.

In contrast to the dominant women's side, the men's gymnasts haven't enjoyed the same recent history of success. The last time they medaled was in 2008 in Beijing. This year's crop of gymnasts performed well enough to get the U.S. into the men's team final, but with a field of eight countries the odds were stacked against them.

But they pulled it off. Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscick, Paul Juda, and Asher Hong powered the U.S. to a bronze medal finish with some electrifying performances. After scoring well in their events the young men had to wait for other countries to finish to solidify their podium placement and anticipation was clearly building.

Once it was official that they had medaled, the gymnasts went absolutely nuts in a joyous celebration that reminds us all what the Olympics are really about.

What a cool moment.

