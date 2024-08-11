USA Men's Basketball Recreates Iconic Photo on Paris Steps After Winning Gold Medal
USA men's basketball captured its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal with a 98-87 victory over France in the gold medal game on Saturday.
After the players received their hard-earned gold medals and completed their media availability, the party was on to celebrate the incredible achievement.
There was only one place the team could pop their champagne bottles to celebrate the victory, and it was on the Paris steps where the roster filled with NBA stars took their iconic team photo earlier in the Olympic games.
Here's the picture that was taken after the United States defeated Serbia to advance to the gold medal game.
And here's the photo of the team snapped in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday in Paris, as the players donned their gold medals.
The players made sure to spray plenty of champagne as well, with LeBron James leading the charge.
The United States will contend for their sixth gold medal in a row on home soil when the Summer Games head to Los Angeles in 2028. While LeBron James and Kevin Durant may (or may not) be part of the roster, expect many of the stars on this year's roster to return to the fold once again.