Browns OC reveals how the coaching staff is evaluating Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns have one of the most polarizing fifth-round rookies in the history of the NFL on their roster.
While the football world waits to see what the Browns decide to do with their backup quarterback position upon trading away Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees explained how the team approaches their evaluation of Shedeur Sanders.
“We're looking for constant improvement throughout the season, and he's done that. What we're asking of these guys, I think the level of preparation, it takes weeks when you're putting a new game plan together,” Rees said.
“That's a learning curve for all rookies. So, I think he's gotten more used to that, getting up to speed, doing a nice job in his preparation and understanding what the game plan holds. And when he's had his opportunities to operate, he's done a nice job."
When the Browns traded Flacco for a fifth-round pick earlier this week, the expectation was that Sanders could boost himself up Cleveland’s depth chart. However, at practice on Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was non-committal about naming a backup quarterback.
Upon the Browns taking the practice field, Sanders and new starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel were on completely separate fields during the open media portion, making it very difficult to speculate what’s actually going on.
The Browns are 1-4 with no signs of life offensively. While Gabriel’s two touchdown passes against the Minnesota Vikings were an upgrade over what Flacco provided, the Browns have no identity and struggle to move the football with any consistency.
Trading Flacco felt like the Browns waving the white flag. The team would go onto trade starting cornerback Greg Newsome to the Jacksonville Jaguars, proving that the youth movement is under way in Berea.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry is thought to have hit a home run with this rookie draft class. No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham has only helped superstar defensive end Myles Garrett. Second round linebacker Carson Schwesinger and running back Quinshon Judkins already look like top-tier players at their respective positions.
Sprinkle in contributions from tight end Harold Fannin Jr., undrafted free agent defensive tackle Adin Huntington and wide receiver Isaiah Bond, and you can see several cornerstone, impact players from the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Gabriel or Sanders working out in Cleveland would give Berry’s rookie class an exclamation point. The expectation remains that the Browns will get a look at Sanders during the regular season. According to his offensive coordinator, the former Colorado quarterback is doing everything that has been asked of him to grow in Cleveland’s offense and earn that opportunity.