The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 28-3 Win Over Bengals on MNF
The Denver Broncos emerged from their Monday night skirmish with the Cincinnati Bengals with a dominant 28-3 win, moving to 2-2 on the season. The Bengals were without star quarterback Joe Burrow, making for a much less competitive game.
However, the Broncos took care of business like they were supposed to. Even in games won by several scores, there’s room for critiques, but let’s start on a good note with offensive harmony.
The Good: Offensive Stars Align
After brain-breakingly terrible and inconsistent offensive play through the first three games, Bo Nix and the offense finally got their legs under them against the Bengals’ weak defense. Outside of a misfire to RJ Harvey and a red-zone interception, Nix played his best game of the season, completing 29 passes for 326 yards, two touchdowns.
The Broncos' quarterback also contributed a touchdown on the ground, but the real star of the run game was veteran running back J.K. Dobbins, becoming the first Bronco since Latavius Murray in 2023 to rush for 100 yards in a game, with 101. Denver’s run game as a whole totaled 186 yards and two touchdowns, which really took the pressure off Nix as they dominated the trenches.
No. 1 wide receiver Courtland Sutton had another solid game, catching five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. The Broncos won’t outgain their opponents 512 to 159 yards every game, but if they can have more consistent playmaking through the air and on the ground like they did against the Bengals, they’ll have a fighting chance at the playoffs.
The Bad: Alex Singleton
Now, Singleton didn’t have an abomination of a game; he still stuck out like a clown at a funeral on a handful of snaps. From not putting himself in a good position to make a play in pass coverage to being lackadaisical on some tackling attempts, Singleton has been the worst Broncos linebacker all season, but they really don’t have an immediate replacement until Dre Greenlaw is healthy.
Justin Strnad looks great by comparison, and he has been primarily a special-teams player. After his comments last week and his play thus far in 2025, Singleton is singling himself out.
The Ugly: Luke Wattenberg
The Broncos' offensive line play has been spotty over the first four games, and Wattenberg is a big reason why. He lost several reps in pass pro and in run defense, leading to pressure on Nix and the Denver run game.
Watenberg had a rough night in the penalty category with two holds, a snap infraction, and an ineligible man downfield call. Making these kinds of mistakes against a lowly Bengals team is one thing, but I shudder to think of him lining up across Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter against Philadelphia this coming Sunday.
Wattenburg is likely still the starter, but how much longer until the Broncos coaching staff turns to Alex Forsyth? Time will tell.
The Takeaway
Overall, the Broncos had an encouraging performance under the primetime lights, taking care of a Bengals squad that looks down and out after only four weeks. We’ve seen the Broncos whoop on middling to bad teams before, but the real test is taking down a contender, and they’ll have that opportunity this week against the Eagles.
If the Broncos can somehow best the behemoth that is Philadelphia, there’s no limit to what this team can achieve in 2025.