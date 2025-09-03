The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes defies friends' cowboy attire in white minidress stunner

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback had quite the birthday full of fits, but this one really stood out.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes just celebrated her big 30th birthday in Nashville, Tennessee, with several fit changes. One in particular stood out as she went against the grain of the theme with a stunning look.

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback let loose after the final year of her 20s was more about being a supermom including dealing with Christmas photo fails, a meltdown at the New Orleans aquarium during Super Bowl week, and the birth of the couple’s third child, daughter Golden, in January.

Able to kick back and enjoy her big weekend, Brittany was seen having fun dancing in some sassy cowboy boots, and crushing her jean short fit to accompany it.

She then relaxed in her custom “Brittany” robe.

Followed by a different look in black that competed with Taylor Swift in an epic side-by-side photo of the two.

Brittany took to Instagram to post a bunch more photos including this sizzling white minidress where she lost the cowboy boots that her friends all had on.

Patrick will be turning 30 himself on September 17.

Speaking of him, with the season opening Friday, September 5, in Brazil for the Chiefs vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Brittany will be losing the birthday fits for a Chiefs game-day one very soon.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

