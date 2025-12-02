Patriots Trample Over Giants, Extend Win Streak

With a win over the New York Giants on a cold winter's night, the New England Patriots have now extended their win streak to ten.

A 33-15 win over the Giants means New England now continues its standing of possessing the most wins in the league due to the Patriots' 11-2 overall record.

Quarterback Drake Maye continued to raise his stock in MVP contention, throwing 24 completions on 31 attempts for 282 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was sacked twice and completed only 17 of 24 attempts for New York.

This was Dart's first game back in action following spending the past two prior matchups in concussion protocol.

The Pats entered the game knowing the Giants' losing record has been due in large part to an underperforming defense. With this in mind, New England went on to post 395 total offensive yards.

Tight End Hunter Henry, Cornerback Marcus Jones Shines in Week 15

Tight end Hunter Henry recorded 73 yards on four receptions. This marked his third-most yards recorded on the season behind his 115-yard performance against the Cincinnati Bengals and 90 from play against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

CB Marcus Jones has himself a night – his punt return for 94 yards and a touchdown ties Julian Edelman from 2011 for the franchise record for longest punt return. Jones now becomes the fourth player in team history to return two or more punts for a touchdown in a season.

The New England defense finished the night with 66 total tackles, five of which were for loss.

On a more negative note, Patriots' running back Terrell Jennings was ruled out following a head injury. However, fellow RB and fanbase favorite TreVeyon Henderson led the ground game for New England with 67 yards across 11 carries.

Going into this latest game against the Giants, the Patriots knew they had to bring the energy to finish strong in order to enter the bye week strong. New England does not resume play until Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills (Dec. 14, 1:00 p.m. EST). And that's exactly what the Patriots did.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) and New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) celebrate after a play during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

New England's only losses on the year so far remain a 20-13 final score against Las Vegas in the first week of the year, and then a 21-14 home-game loss to the Steelers.

Kicker Andy Borregales continued his momentum following being named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by kicking four field goals on five attempts.

New Head Coach Mike Vrabel — who is the second head coach for the Patriots that was formerly a Patriots player — has now further proven his point on his biography page about moving the Patriots' dynasty forward.

"We're going to be moving," said Vrabel previously. "We're going to demand effort and finish. People ask what non-negotiables are — our effort and our finish is going to be the contract we make with our teammates … Time to get to work."

