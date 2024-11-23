ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks black denim coat for ‘Friends giving’ dinner
Molly Qerim had a “Friends giving” while giving all of us another fire fit.
The ESPN First Take co-host has slayed with her fashion game since returning from a 10-day absence on the show. Since then, we’ve seen her “locked in” leather miniskirt, her teasing mirror selfie in a spaghetti strap dress, a very un-NYC look off the subway, and a crazy disappearing fit at UFC 309 behind a very busy banner.
The 40-year-old Qerim even gave us a glimpse of her intense workout where she crushed it while wearing some tight black minishorts.
With all the working out, it was time for her to get together with some friends and hopefully eat like it actually was Thanksgiving. Qerim posted the event on her Instagram wearing a sweet denim coat.
The former wife of ESPN’s Jalen Rose definitely can crush any look while doing her job listening to the likes of co-host Stephen A. Smith and newly signed Cam Newton.
Qerim, who won an Emmy in 2008 for ESPN’s College Football Live, definitely knows how to capture an audience and stand out, even amongst friends for a “Friends giving” meal.
