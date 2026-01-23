ESPN Star Katie Feeney Shows Off Abs Selfie In All-Black Workout Fit

College football season may be over, but ESPN influencer and College GameDay star Katie Feeney isn’t slowing down. She took the time for a morning workout where she flexed her abs in a head-turning workout fit.

The 23-year-old just completed her first season on the popular show at campuses all over the U.S.

Katie Feeney when she first joined ESPN in 2025. | Katie Feeney/TikTok

RELATED: New ESPN star Katie Feeney flaunts lavish NYC apartment for 23rd birthday

This season, Feeney brought the fire to different cities and different games. We’ve seen her alma mater Penn State cheerleader uniform at a Nittany Lions game, to donning some Oregon green while in Eugene for the first Indiana-Oregon game this season, to rocking the Alabama Crimson Tide look and posing with the mascot Big Al. She even was seen crushing the Georgia red for the Bulldogs.

A fit winner earlier this season by Feeney. | Katie Feeney/Instagram

While she caused a stir going super casual in the College Football Playoff semifinals, she got to dance with the Miami Hurricanes cheerleaders in the CFP National Championship Game.

Feeney flexes abs for camera

On this Friday, January 23, Feeney hit an “early morning” workout session while flexing her abs in the mirror in her stunning workout look.

RELATED: Katie Feeney turns heads with Halloween costume before 'College GameDay'

Katie Feeney/Instgram

Ah, to be young where a 7 a.m. workout is considered early.

That’s a good way to get Miami out of your system, too, after she worked the natty.

Feeney boasts over 14 million followers across her social media channels and it’s easy to see why.

She also contributes to other ESPN shows like NFL Countdown and Sportscenter. No doubt she’ll be at the Super Bowl doing interviews in a couple of weeks.

Katie Feeney interviews Mark Cuban at the CFP semifinals. | Katie Feeney/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama