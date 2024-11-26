Gabby Thomas’ one-of-kind ring dazzles with her bicep-flexing track fit
Gabby Thomas is back training after an incredible offseason, and even on the track she’s stylin’.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist — she won all three this summer at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris — has seen her stardom skyrocket. She’s been on ESPN’s College GameDay where she flaunted her legs in Daisy Dukes; she’s melted the track at Formula 1 Grand Prix Austin in a cowgirl fit; she’s won over New York as grand marshal of the NYC Marathon in a stunning miniskirt; and finally she sizzled in her peach swimsuit for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Thomas returned to the track after not training in her “offseason” and showed off her shredded body after just a week of running. In her latest look from the track, Thomas reps her sponsorship with New Balance in a one-piece track suit with her one-of-a-king Olympic ring on.
That’s a super awesome Olympic rings ring going on there. She’s also simply stunning.
The 27-year-old Texas native has said she wants to compete at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. After that she wants to continue her “second” career in the medical field.
Until then, she’s going to continue to turn heads on and off the track with looks like these.
