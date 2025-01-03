Hailee Steinfeld stuns in unbuttoned sweater while flaunting ring without Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld had an unforgettable 2024 and rang in her first fit drop of 2025 in serious style.
The 28-year-old actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen slayed fits all last year like her sparkly midriff stunner, and her preppy schoolgirl look in a miniskirt and heels.
Steinfeld and Allen, who got engaged in November, were more public last year while sharing a rare moment of PDA with a kiss during the Halloween party, and recently were spotted enjoying some cocktails on a date night at a restaurant in Buffalo. She’s also been to Bills games like their road game to Los Angeles where she took a rare public photo with Allen.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld keeps fans guessing about her Josh Allen engagement ring
To promote issue No. 20 of her fan newsletter Beau Society, Steinfeld dropped a sizzling unbuttoned sweater look and jeans for a fire selfie.
She then showed off a ring on THE finger, but is it THE ring? Maybe she turned it around to tease the audience even more?
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld's sweet selfie will make Josh Allen jealous
The ring mystery goes on.
Steinfeld did say in the Beau Society issue No. 20 a new goal for 2025 is to take more photos: “I have been eyeing this specific camera for years (they don’t make it anymore, so finding one is a whole thing) and my favorite person just surprised me with it! I’m so excited. It feels like a little nudge to further embrace this passion. I can’t wait to take it everywhere —on trips, quiet weekends at home, and walks around the neighborhood. My goal is to capture more everyday moments.”
2025 is sure to be an epic year for Steinfeld (and Allen) and we can’t wait to see what’s next.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Pickleball princess: Genie Bouchard flexes holiday glam in miniskirt, knee-high boots
How much?!: Steph Curry, Ayesha’s $50M Malibu mansion only has four bedrooms
VIPs only: Caitlin Clark, boyfriend awkwardly sit in empty arena for G-League game
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing