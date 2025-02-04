Hailee Steinfeld wows in schoolgirl miniskirt fit in ad before Super Bowl 2025
Hailee Steinfeld is dropping her big new commercial on Super Bowl Sunday, but a “new” ad has surfaced of her beforehand.
The actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been crushing it lately with the trailer for her new movie Sinners dropping with some steamy scenes in them, and her teasing her Super Bowl LIX ad from Novartis about breast cancer while amazing in her one-shoulder black fit.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear throwback proves why she's Buffalo queen
On Tuesday of Super Bowl week, a new video ad was making the rounds from Neutrogena with the 28-year-old Steinfeld in schoolgirl miniskirt and tie on while stocking the shelves with product. Check it out.
Here’s a look at the full fit she previously showed.
While unfortunately Allen and the BIlls fell short of the big game, at least he can watch her in all kinds of ads and movie trailers instead.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at Super Bowl LIX matchup
Steinfeld also teased on Monday that she has something special she’s dropping on Valentine’s Day that doesn’t involve Allen.
Not to mention, she also talked about how proud she was of her quarterback man in rare comments about him and the Bills. Steinfeld has been embraced by Bills Mafia and the Buffalo community as evident by her viral billboard.
Allen and the Bills may not be winning until the fall, but they certainly have “Queen” Steinfeld out there slaying it there and making all kinds of buzz.
