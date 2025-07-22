Josh Allen arrives to Bills training camp in style with pricey accessory
Josh Allen has arrived for Buffalo Bills training camp, and he did so in style.
The NFL’s Most Valuable Player had quite the offseason by not only locking up a 6-year extension worth $330 million, but getting married to actress Hailee Steinfeld at the end of May in a lavish California wedding followed by a Hawaiian honeymoon that a smitten Allen shared photos of.
After spending time with Steinfeld in Southern California where they were seen out holding hands in casual fits, as well as putting his sick $8.5 million bachelor pad for sale, Allen headed to camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, where practice starts on July 23.
Before he arrived, Steinfeld made sure to send him off with the perfect leather miniskirt fit. Allen would make his own fashion statement with his $3,950 Gucci luggage on the way in.
Steinfeld’s style is certainly rubbing off on the Bills 29-year-old quarterback.
Allen has been flexing his new unique wedding ring with special meaning, but hopes to get a different kind of ring at the end of this season.
His “Queen of Buffalo” will be there rooting him on with the rest of Bills Mafia soon.
