Hailee Steinfeld flexes fancy new skill on Josh Allen date before Bills grind

Josh Allen is the NFL’s Most Valuable Player with a giant $330 million contract and just married actress Hailee Steinfeld at the end of May. Oh, by the way she can cook, too. How lucky can one guy be?
The Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen, 29, and Steinfeld, 28, had a lavish Southern California wedding where she wore several dresses, and the revealed a next-level cake. From there, it was off to Hawaii for their honeymoon that a smitten Allen shared some photos of.
Before training camp, Allen put his sick $8.5 million Dana Point, California, bachelor pad for sale as Steinfeld has her own baller $8 million Encino home with plenty of room for Allen, and they can live in Allen’s shockingly cheap Buffalo home not far from the stadium during the season.
Steinfeld can also cook for Allen as she showed in her latest Beau Society newsletter issue that dropped on Friday. While she said “we” made it, the pictures show her in her element cooking. She wrote, “We made cacio e pepe ravioli from scratch. This is the recipe we used. Making pasta is time-consuming, but dare I say, fairly easy. We made bruschetta too. Next up is this Alison Roman chicken and artichoke dinner.
She also made some yummy bruschetta she shared.
Yea, Josh Allen is a lucky man.
Steinfeld also revealed more about her diet and her past stomach issues: “I'm not vegan. But I did follow a plant-based diet for a few years when I was having a lot of stomach sensitivities. I met with a gastroenterologist and did one of those crazy panels, which showed my body was reactive to so many things I was eating. It’s not that the foods were bad, but I think I was overdoing it. So I went plant-based, and it was wonderful. I actually realized that there are so many meals I eat — and love — that are "vegan" and I wasn’t even conscious of it.”
With football season coming up, those buffalo wings will be tough to pass up, though.
