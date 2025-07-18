The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld flexes fancy new skill on Josh Allen date before Bills grind

The actress and wife of the Buffalo quarterback certainly has the right ingredients for an amazing dinner with her man.

Matt Ryan

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Allen is the NFL’s Most Valuable Player with a giant $330 million contract and just married actress Hailee Steinfeld at the end of May. Oh, by the way she can cook, too. How lucky can one guy be?

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen, 29, and Steinfeld, 28, had a lavish Southern California wedding where she wore several dresses, and the revealed a next-level cake. From there, it was off to Hawaii for their honeymoon that a smitten Allen shared some photos of.

Josh Allen
Josh Allen/Instagram

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld strolls Paris with rarely-seen mom without hubby Josh Allen

Before training camp, Allen put his sick $8.5 million Dana Point, California, bachelor pad for sale as Steinfeld has her own baller $8 million Encino home with plenty of room for Allen, and they can live in Allen’s shockingly cheap Buffalo home not far from the stadium during the season.

Steinfeld can also cook for Allen as she showed in her latest Beau Society newsletter issue that dropped on Friday. While she said “we” made it, the pictures show her in her element cooking. She wrote, “We made cacio e pepe ravioli from scratch. This is the recipe we used. Making pasta is time-consuming, but dare I say, fairly easy. We made bruschetta too. Next up is this Alison Roman chicken and artichoke dinner

RELATED: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

She also made some yummy bruschetta she shared.

Yea, Josh Allen is a lucky man.

Steinfeld also revealed more about her diet and her past stomach issues: “I'm not vegan. But I did follow a plant-based diet for a few years when I was having a lot of stomach sensitivities. I met with a gastroenterologist and did one of those crazy panels, which showed my body was reactive to so many things I was eating. It’s not that the foods were bad, but I think I was overdoing it. So I went plant-based, and it was wonderful. I actually realized that there are so many meals I eat — and love — that are "vegan" and I wasn’t even conscious of it.”

With football season coming up, those buffalo wings will be tough to pass up, though.

Hailee Steinfeld
@haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph

Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video

Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad

Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look

Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships