Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld is ‘sunkissed’ in furry orange bikini flexing ring
Hailee Steinfeld is enjoying her summer back in California after marrying Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and taking their honeymoon. She’s certainly winning it with her latest fit.
The 28-year-old actress, singer and the wife of NFL Most Valuable Player Allen, 29, tied the knot at the end of May in a baller wedding in Southern California where Steinfeld rocked many dresses, and they had a next-level wedding cake, and showcased their love for each other with photos like below.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld does NSFW fake-out with Josh Allen flexing wedding rings
They then hit up their Hawaiian honeymoon in a secret location where a smitten Josh Allen shared the first pics we’ve seen of their vacation.
Back at her Encinco home with Allen, the two were spotted holding hands in casual fits out in Calabasas before the 4th of July weekend.
Speaking of the 4th, Steinfeld set off fireworks with her USA sweater fit on the beach while sipping an Angel Margarita — her brand — cocktail. A day later, she posted a “sunkissed” furry orange bikini fit on her Instagram that is sure to catch a lot of eyes.
RELATED: New photo shows off Hailee Steinfeld's VIP status at concert without Josh Allen
She even threw in an orange and flashed that giant ring of hers.
Allen, meanwhile, is set to begin the NFL grind starting with training camp on Wednesday, July 23rd, at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY.
Soon Steinfeld will be trading this orange look for Bills colors as football season is coming.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit