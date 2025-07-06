The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld is ‘sunkissed’ in furry orange bikini flexing ring

The actress and wife of the Buffalo Bills quarterback rocks an eye-catching orange summer look.

Jan. 7, 2024: Hailee Steinfeld attends the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.
Jan. 7, 2024: Hailee Steinfeld attends the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Hailee Steinfeld is enjoying her summer back in California after marrying Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and taking their honeymoon. She’s certainly winning it with her latest fit.

The 28-year-old actress, singer and the wife of NFL Most Valuable Player Allen, 29, tied the knot at the end of May in a baller wedding in Southern California where Steinfeld rocked many dresses, and they had a next-level wedding cake, and showcased their love for each other with photos like below.

Josh Allen/Instagram

They then hit up their Hawaiian honeymoon in a secret location where a smitten Josh Allen shared the first pics we’ve seen of their vacation.

Back at her Encinco home with Allen, the two were spotted holding hands in casual fits out in Calabasas before the 4th of July weekend.

Speaking of the 4th, Steinfeld set off fireworks with her USA sweater fit on the beach while sipping an Angel Margarita — her brand — cocktail. A day later, she posted a “sunkissed” furry orange bikini fit on her Instagram that is sure to catch a lot of eyes.

Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram

She even threw in an orange and flashed that giant ring of hers.

Allen, meanwhile, is set to begin the NFL grind starting with training camp on Wednesday, July 23rd, at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY.

Soon Steinfeld will be trading this orange look for Bills colors as football season is coming.

Sept. 13, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. / @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

