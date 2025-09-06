The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant stands out at US Open in white dress as daughters adorably match

The widow of Kobe Bryant takes in the women’s final with Bianka and Capri.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.
Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The stars have been out at the US Open to watch some tennis. Add Vanessa Bryant and her youngest daughters to that list where mom stole the show in her white dress while the girls adorably had their own matching look.

Vanessa just celebrated her late husband Kobe Bryant’s would-be 47th birthday with a tear-jerking message, and then rocked some fire diamond Kobe 3 Protro sneakers on Kobe Bryant Day 8.24.

She also celebrated her husband with the whole family at a Los Angeles Dodgers game for Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night where Bianka crushed the first pitch, and then they all posed together on the field for family photos with mom, Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia looks like mom Vanessa in up-close glam shot

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Saturday, it was back to New York after they recently took a family trip there to watch a WNBA game, and have causal day in Central Park where Vanessa wore the perfect summer yellow dress.

She still wore a perfect dress — this time for some tennis at Arthur Ashe Stadium in all white as the 43 year old smiled for the cameras.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Beyoncé smooch-lips photo together for her 44th birthday

As did Bianka and Capri, who matched in their collared dresses perfect for some tennis.

They were there to watch No. 8 seed Amanda Anisimova take on No. 1 seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Natalia was absent this time, however. Maybe she was down at the pawn shop shooting another commercial with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson for Nike?

No matter the winner on the court, the family stole the show off of it.

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

