Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s sassy front-and-back poses in relaxed-fit
Natalia Bryant is enjoying her Thanksgiving break by dropping some stunning fits, and even showing off some sass with her latest look.
The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, Natalia, 21, is a film student at USC and a model with looks just like her mom Vanessa.
While off of school, Natalia recently dropped a sizzling look in a shoestring tank top, and a can’t-miss “Where’s Waldo” look.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia sizzles in low-cut fire-red dress
In her latest style, Natalia wears some jeans and a cozy top, giving front and back poses with some sassy looks to her.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
She so looks like mom, and has dad’s fire to her.
Natalia also looks like she’s really enjoying her time as a college student showing off her smooth dance moves, making Star Wars TikTok videos while dressing in character, and donning a sorority look that she may have rushed.
She’s likely back home (see Vanessa’s house above) on break helping mom with sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4, while crushing her fits on social media.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI
