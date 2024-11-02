Natalia Bryant dresses up as major ‘Star Wars’ character
Natalia Bryant had quite the Halloween.
The 21-year-old daughter of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant first dressed up as Dopey from “Snow White” with her mom and sister’s Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4, who were also characters from the Disney classic.
She then won Halloween with a seductive ringmaster look in a bodysuit for a way-more-adult look than we’ve seen out of Kobe’s eldest daughter.
RELATED: Jacked George Kittle is massive Mandalorian beside petite Princess Leia wife Claire
She also went as Anakin Skywalker from “Star Wars”, who is Darth Vader before he went to the dark side. She posted a skit with a friend of hers with full costume and lightsaber.
Besides being a model, Natalia is a fourth-year film Student at USC and one day wants to be a director. She directed and starred in this clip.
RELATED: Steph Curry, Ayesha ditch kids for naughty, adults-only date night
Besides dressing up for Halloween, Natalia has been looking stunningly grown in pictures, and showing off her smooth dance moves.
Natalia is super close to her mom Vanessa Bryant as evident by their weekend at a swanky Indian wedding where they looked like sisters and at a Dodgers playoff game where Vanessa posted sweet mother-daughter moments.
Natalia is clearly talented and can pull off many looks as evident by her multi-costume Halloween.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress
Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos
Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win
Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game
Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit