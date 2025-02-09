5 Keys For a Chiefs Victory in Super Bowl LIX
As the Kansas City Chiefs make last minute preparations before Super Bowl LIX, these five keys will play a critical role in establishing the team as the NFL's greatest dynasty.
Let Trey Smith do what he does best and dominate. Forget what Bart Scott said, Smith is a premier guard in the NFL and his nasty streak has been one of the main reasons the Chiefs are playing in their third straight Super Bowl. Regarless if it's Jalen Carter, Milton Williams or Brandon Graham lined up against him, let him take on the one-on-one matchup and use Creed Humphrey to help double team with Mike Caliendo. If Smith fails, then adjust but fail isn't something Smith does.
Do not out punt your coverage. Cooper Dejean is due to take a punt to the house and considering he was literally the Hawkeyes offense during his last year at Iowa, he is built for these moments. Force him to make fair catches.
Take advantage of Oren Burks...again. One of the main reasons why the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year was due to Dre Greenlaw injuring himself and Burks having to come in to replace him. The Chiefs pass catchers rerouted him all the way to victory. Use Kelce as a decoy to take out Zach Baum and expose Burks.
Blitz Nick Bolton. If this is Bolton's final hoorah with the Chiefs, let him go out in style. Bolton is a game changer as evident in his Super Bowl LVII touchdown off a Jalen Hurts fumble. The Rams exposed the Eagles offensive line and if Bolton brings the heat, a lane somewhere on the offensive line will open up, leading to Hurts.
If the Chiefs use a delayed blitz, Bolton will be able to gun it straight into the backfield as Rams' LB Omar Speights was able to do in the divisional round.
Travis Kelce's final pass. It is unknown if this will be the last game in Travis Kelce's illustrious career but if it is, give him an opportunity to launch it. Scheme up DeAndre Hopkins against Quinyon Mitchell and have Kelce throw it to him. Either Mitchell will bite and try to tackle Kelce, leaving Hopkins with open or Mitchell may commit a DPI penalty. Knowing Hopkins, he might make the catch anyway.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE