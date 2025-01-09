Kobe Bryant holding daughter celebrating Eagles Super Bowl will give you chills
It's heartwarming and heartbreaking to see vintage videos of Kobe Bryant with his daughters.
The Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend lives on through his widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia, 21, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. Gianna tragically passed away with her father in a helicopter crash when she was 13 years old.
One of those classic moments resurfaced on social media, when an exuberant Kobe, holding Bianka in his arms, watched at home like any diehard Philadelphia Eagles when the miracle Nick Foles-led underdogs beat Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win the franchise's first ever Super Bowl on February 4, 2018.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to 'Mamba' legend
"Oh thank god," Bryant exhales as Brady's Hail Mary falls incomplete. "Oh my god, yes bro. We won the f**king Super Bowl. That's it. That's it. That's it. We won the f**king Super Bowl."
Bryant, holding Bianka, then goes on to do what can only be described as a happy dance, ecstatically screaming at the end, with Vanessa filming all of it laughing with delight for her husband.
Only a couple of months prior, Bryand had both of his numbers, 8 and 24, retired by the Lakers, so it was a special time for Kobe and his family.
Only a couple of years later, the unimaginable happened.
It's great to have these amazing memories of Kobe with his daughters, with Vanessa and his daughters doing an outstanding job having his spirit live on for generations to come.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress for bff's birthday
Oh, and with Philly looking to make another Super Bowl run with Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and a star-studded roster, "Fly Eagles Fly."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’